Germany fails to find quick fix for Russian gas, Bundestag deputy admits

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. The German leadership has not managed to find a quick substitute for Russian gas yet, Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), and member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, told TASS on Wednesday.

"There is no quick substitute for Russian gas. The trips by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Qatar, Scandinavia and the current visit to Canada has not resulted in a short-term replacement of Russian gas supplies," the Bundestag deputy said.

Earlier the German government obliged all national gas operators to gradually fill underground storage facilities, setting the objective of up to 85% by October 1, and up to 95% by November 1. Experts are not confident that the goal will be reached as the heating season is approaching. Currently, the underground storage facilities are filled by over 80%.

Germany is gradually abandoning nuclear power. Initially, the country was going to rely on Russian gas as an alternative, but after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Berlin decided to abandon this energy carrier by 2024.

This is happening amid rising prices for energy resources worldwide. Mainly due to this fact, inflation in Germany may reach more than 7% by the end of the year.

By 2045, Berlin wants to achieve climate neutrality and completely switch to green energy.

Meanwhile, Germany is experiencing difficulties in obtaining gas through the Nord Stream pipeline. Since mid-June, this pipeline has been used at only 40% (67 million cubic meters per day) of its full capacity due to the delayed return of gas turbines after repairs because of Canadian sanctions against Russia. Subsequently, pumping was reduced to 20%.