MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The US-led Western establishment needs the Crimea Platform as an element of information warfare and an instrument to justify their policy, including their sanctions, in the eyes of their voters, Andrey Bystritsky, chairman of the Board of the Valdai Discussion Club Foundation, told TASS on Tuesday.

"No doubt, it is a political action meant, first of all, to influence people, rather to create a kind of backdrop for Western elites," he said, adding that Western elites need some kind of grounds to justify their current policy and these kinds of events are quite good for that.

"It (the Crimea Platform forum - TASS) is done as part of an information campaign to win support from voters in Western countries. There are no other reasons for that. They [the Western elites] kind of signal to their own voters: ‘look, we have all the grounds for the current policy,’" Bystritsky explained.

In his words, it is an attempt at justifying the sanctions policy and to demonstrate the reasons for "the world landscape the West is so fond of picturing."

"It is not worth dwelling too much on this event. It will not seriously impact public opinion, or popular moods in any society," he stressed. "This is an element of domestic propaganda," the expert said.

The second Crimea Platform online summit will be held on August 23. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, about 60 countries and organizations have confirmed their participation.

The first Crimea Platform forum was held on August 23, 2021. The forum was initiated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a United Nations General Assembly session in September 2020 as a platform to coordinate international efforts geared to ensure Crimea’s return to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov back then slammed the forum as "a coven where the West will continue to cultivate neo-Nazi and racist sentiments among the current Ukrainian authorities."

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities that seized power amid riots during the illegitimate coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the overwhelming results of the referendum, Ukraine still refuses to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.