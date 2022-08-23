Halting Zaporozhye plant’s function fatal to economy and ordinary people, warns official

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Halting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) would deal a devastating blow to the Ukrainian economy, member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said on Tuesday.

"The energy blow will be fatal for the economy and for ordinary people, because it will really be dark and cold in homes," he said in an interview with Soloviev Live TV channel.

"You have to understand that today Ukraine is an exporter of electricity <...>. If a nuclear power plant stops supplying electricity, they turn into importers," Rogov added. He noted that Ukraine currently uses 60% of the budget on military spending, and the rest is not enough to cover existing needs.

Rogov stressed that stopping the operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would be a "bad scenario" for everyone. But the territories controlled by Kiev would "plunge into absolute darkness".