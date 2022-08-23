Cassation appeals by mercenaries sentenced to death in DPR are being considered

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The cassation appeals filed by three mercenaries, sentenced to death in the Donetsk People’s Republic, are being considered, the DPR’s Justice Minister Yury Sirovatko told TASS.

"The lawyers of the convicted [foreign mercenaries] have filed cassation appeals, which are still being considered," he said.

On June 9, a court in the DPR sentenced British nationals Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoune, to death on charges of participating in hostilities as mercenaries on the Ukrainian army’s side. They had been taken prisoner in Donbass. The DPR’s leader, Denis Pushilin, said on August 19 that the foreign mercenaries’ case had been transferred to the Ministry of Justice.

At the moment, another five foreign mercenaries are standing trial in the DPR. They also face the death penalty.