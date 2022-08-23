Damascus, Moscow focus on Syria’s post-war restoration

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he had discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in terms of the need to boost international efforts to help Damascus ensure a post-war revival.

"We discussed the humanitarian situation in Syria with a focus on the task of increasing international assistance to Damascus for a post-conflict revival. We stressed the importance to ensure a bona-fide implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 2642, which was passed last month and which envisages that both the donors and the UN Secretariat must report on how they implement the UN Security Council’s call for support for projects on the soonest restoration of basic infrastructure in Syria," he said after talks with the Syrian top diplomat.

According to Lavrov, the sides reiterated their plans to continue efforts to ensure the return of Syrian refugees. "This work is still hampered by the politicized approaches of Western states, which, as a matter of fact, are tacitly seeking not to let Syrian refugees leave the countries of their temporary stay," he said.