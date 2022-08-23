Syria ready to seriously consider any request from DPR and LPR, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Syria continues talks with representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) and is ready to seriously consider any request coming from their side, including the participation of Syrian observers in the war criminals tribunal, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters on Tuesday follwing talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

As the Syrian diplomat recalled, Damascus was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the DPR and LPR. "And we will seriously consider any request coming from these republics," he stressed, responding to a question about the possible participation of Syrian observers in the war criminals tribunal.

Mekdad also added that Damascus today continues "negotiations with representatives of the leadership of the republics in order to establish diplomatic relations in the very next days."

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushylin said that Russia, Belarus and Syria were ready to send observers to the war criminals tribunal that was planned to be held in the Donetsk People's Republic.