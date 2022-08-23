Turkey, Israel wrapping up work on naming ambassadors, says top diplomat

ANKARA, August 23. /TASS/. Work on appointing ambassadors between Turkey and Israel is nearing completion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Tuesday.

"We already have the names [of candidates for ambassadors], so this work is nearing its completion. Palestinian authorities hail the process of normalizing ties between Turkey and Israel," Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish TV channel Haber Global.

Turkey's foreign minister visited Israel on May 25, becoming the first Turkish official to visit the country in 15 years. As Cavusoglu said based on the results of the trip, his main goal was to reset bilateral relations after the crisis in 2010, when Israeli special forces seized the Turkish ferry, Mavi Marmara, which was on its way to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The countries then downgraded diplomatic relations and recalled their ambassadors. The appointment of the ambassadors was discussed on June 23, when Yair Lapid, the then Israeli foreign minister, visited Ankara.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement last week that the Turkish and Israeli leadership agreed on a full renewal of diplomatic relations and to return their ambassadors. The decision was made following a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 17.

The statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also said that during the contacts between the countries’ top diplomats, a decision was made to upgrade the level of ties to full diplomatic relations and to return the ambassadors and consuls general of the two countries.