TASS, August 23. More than 3.6 million refugees have arrived in Russia from the territory of Donbass and Ukraine since February, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, 3.6 million people, including 576,000 children, crossed the Russian border," the source said.

There are 33,500 people in temporary shelters, the rest of those who arrived are staying with relatives or on their own.