Polish President arrives in Kiev to discuss support for Ukraine — Chancellery

WARSAW, August 23. /TASS/. Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kiev to discuss comprehensive support for Ukraine with the country's leadership, the head of the Polish leader's chancellery, Pawel Szrot, said on Tuesday.

"President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kiev. He went there at the invitation of [Ukrainian] President Vladimir Zelensky," Szrot said.

"The program of the visit includes a meeting with the president, negotiations on military support for Ukraine in terms of supplying equipment, <...> as well as in the economic, humanitarian and political sense," the head of the chancellery said.

According to him, then the Polish leader will take part in the Crimea Platform summit.