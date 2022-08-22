Istanbul Center authorizes departure of ships with food from Ukrainian port

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center on Monday authorized the departure of one ship with food from a Ukrainian port.

According to the Center, the Kafkam Etler bulk carrier with 2,437 tonnes of corm will leave the port of Chernomorsk for Turkey.

On Monday, the Center’s specialists inspected nine ships and plan to inspect six more on Tuesday.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.