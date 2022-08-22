Serbian minister vows his country will never be part of anti-Russian hysteria

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. It is Belgrade’s position that Serbia will never be part of the anti-Russian hysteria, visiting Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"You know that Serbia sticks to the position that it will never be part of the anti-Russian hysteria. We are the only country in Europe, which did not want to impose anti-Russian sanctions. And this is our key position. Not only because of the past, but because of the future," he said.

According to Vulin, Moscow deserves respect from many peoples. "But they don’t remember," he said. "We are very thankful to you for all your help and support, especially on the problem of Kosovo and Metohija. Serbia will never be part of the anti-Russian hysteria as long as Aleksandar Vucic is its president.".