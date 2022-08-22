UN chief Guterres urges dialogue on situation regarding Zaporozhye NPP in Ukraine

UN, August 22. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres underlined on Monday the necessity of a dialogue regarding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine and reiterated the organization’s readiness to assist in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation’s visit to the area via the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

"…the same commitment to dialogue and results must be applied to the critical situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Guterres said, speaking at the UN Security Council session. "I reaffirm that the United Nations has in Ukraine the logistics and security capacities to support a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency from Kiev to Zaporozhye."

"And we continue the relentless search for peace in Ukraine and across the globe in line with the United Nations Charter and international law," he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated earlier in the month that a planned visit by an IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was canceled by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) at the very last minute.

The schedule and the route of this visit were agreed upon on August 3 by the Russian side and the IAEA administration, and the planned mission was made up of international experts, headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered strikes against the facility using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. In most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but several shells managed to hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe. It consists of six power units and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine.

Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.