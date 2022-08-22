Expert expects Russia’s coronavirus cases to peak in late August or early September

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases will peak in late August or early September, Senior Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altshtein told TASS.

"Judging by what is going on in other countries, it takes a little over a month [for cases to peak]. Cases here started to rise at the very end of July, so the peak will come in late August or early September. The virus behaves differently after a peak. Sometimes, cases drop dramatically but other times, the number remains high for a while. It’s hard to say which will be the case for us," he noted.

According to Altshtein, Russia’s daily coronavirus cases may reach 50,000-70,000 at the peak of the current wave.