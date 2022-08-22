Ukrainian military fires ten NATO-standard munitions at Donetsk

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired ten 155 mm munitions at the Budyonnovsky and Leninsky districts of Donetsk on Monday morning, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram.

"Ten 155 mm munitions were fired at Donetsk (the Budyonnovsky and Leninsky districts) at 3:45 am," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, a woman suffered wounds in the Ukrainian military’s shelling of Donetsk.