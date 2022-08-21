Five rescue workers injured in Ukrainian shelling of Gorlovka — DPR’s Emergencies Ministry

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. Five rescuers were injured in a bombardment of Gorlovka by Ukraine’s armed forces on Sunday, the Emergencies Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, at 17:28 (same time as Moscow’s) the emergency hotline received a call about a blaze in Gorlovka’s central district. A fire and rescue unit was sent there.

"Upon arrival, it was established that three garages and a utility building were on fire as a result of a strike by an explosive object. As soon as the firefighters began extinguishing the blaze, the Ukrainian armed formations delivered another artillery strike injuring five employees of the DPR’s Emergencies Ministry. Currently, they have been taken to a healthcare institution in satisfactory condition and are receiving the necessary medical aid there," the ministry said.

As reported earlier, 12 people were wounded in the shelling of Gorlovka on Sunday. As the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) specified, in late afternoon, the Ukrainian armed forces launched 15 155-mm caliber shells at the city’s central district, damaging, among others, a children’s center, a hotel and a school.