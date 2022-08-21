Two Russians, Ukrainian detained when attempted to enter military plant — Reuters

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Two Russians and a Ukrainian were detained when allegedly attempting to enter a military plant, Reuters news agency said, citing the Albanian Ministry of Defense.

"Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory," Reuters said, citing the ministry’s statement. Two soldiers were injured when attempting to stop three foreign citizens, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the plant is currently producing defense products.

A Russian national, 24 years old, entered the plant’s territory and attempted to make photos, the ministry informed. He was accompanied by a Russian woman, 33 years old, and a 25 years old Ukrainian.