Six soldiers of Donetsk People’s Republic killed, six wounded in past day - spokesman

DONETSK, August 20. /TASS/. Six service members of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been killed and six more were wounded in combat operations against the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Saturday.

"We regret to inform that six defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and six more were wounded in the line of military duty while fighting for independence," the press service of the DPR defense ministry quotes his statement on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, over the past 24 hours, six settlements in the DPR came under shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. Eight civilians suffered wounds and two civilian facilities were damaged by the shelling.