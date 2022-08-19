Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap discussed during Guterres' visit to Lvov – UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. The issue of prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, among other things, during UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' visit to Ukraine, according to Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq.

"Well, at this stage, this was one of the things that was discussed while the Secretary·General was in Ukraine. And we will see what can be done to take those issues forward. But you're absolutely right that when it comes to the Geneva Conventions and the issue of prisoners of war, the guarantor of the Geneva Conventions is the International Committee of the Red Cross, and so it would be important to bring them into anything that involves prisoners of war," the Deputy Spokesman said.

The world organization noted the importance of involving the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in this process.