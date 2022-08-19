Two civilians killed in Ukrainian army’s shelling of Donetsk – defense headquarters

DONETSK, August 20./TASS/. Two civilians were killed as a result of the Ukrainian army’s selling of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Friday.

"A man born in 1949 and a woman born in 1951 were killed," the headquarters wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier it said that a civilian was wounded when Ukrainian troops shelled the Kirovsky district in another episode on Friday. Since Friday morning, Ukrainian troops have repeatedly carried out strikes on Donetsk using large-caliber artillery and mortars.