Ten more vessels with preparing to leave Ukrainian ports — Minister

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. Ten ships are currently being loaded in three Ukrainian ports within the framework of the grain export initiative, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov wrote in Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS] on Friday.

"Ten vessels are being loaded now and prepared for departure from Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhnyi ports. There are also more than forty nominations to call Ukrainian ports," Kubrakov said.

"We are jointly working on the daily increase of transshipment volumes and rates; our objective is 3-5 mln tonnes per month," the minister added.