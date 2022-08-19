Turkey to go ahead with efforts to settle Ukrainian crisis — Erdogan

ANKARA, August 19. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to exert efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy and negotiations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the media upon his return from Lvov, where trilateral talks were held on Thursday with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres taking part.

"At the meeting in Lvov, I stressed that we will continue to exert efforts to end the war through diplomacy and negotiations. I recalled that I told esteemed [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Sochi that we are ready to serve as a platform for his meeting with Zelensky," the TRT broadcaster quotes Erdogan as saying.

As a result of the talks in Lvov, the parties agreed that the UN would support the mission of IAEA inspectors to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, if Moscow and Kiev agreed to the visit. Turkey will contribute to the restoration of Ukraine’s infrastructure damaged as a result of hostilities.