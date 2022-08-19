Israeli opposition to Iranian nuke deal’s restoration having little impact, envoy assures

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Israel’s opposition to the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding the Iranian nuclear program has had little impact on the process, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"To say that the Israeli factor has had no influence whatsoever would be an overstatement, however, it is not very significant," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said speaking during an online news briefing.

"Honestly, I do not understand Israel’s stance," he continued. "It [Israel] is unsatisfied with today’s situation, when Iran went a long way beyond the framework of its obligations regarding the JCPOA, which is a tool ensuring reliable control over the Iranian nuclear program."

"In my opinion, Israel’s opposition to this nuclear deal is irrational," Ulyanov remarked.

The Russian envoy also stressed that more and more Israeli officials, most of them already retired, have started saying that the deal in question is good. "I believe that [Israel’s] opposition won’t impede a new agreement on restoring the old deal," he stated.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The deal was aimed at overcoming the crisis regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s pullout from the Iran nuclear deal. After that, the United States unleashed a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran, which was actually aimed at strangling Iran’s economy. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly signaled his readiness to bring the US back to the Iran nuclear deal.

The 5+1 Group (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France) has been negotiating with Tehran on restarting the Iran nuke deal in its original form since April last year in Vienna.