US State Department tells Congress of concerns about accusing Russia of terrorism – report

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The State Department has unofficially informed the Congress that it has concerns about putting Russia on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the Politico newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

State Department officials let the Congress know this week that would jeopardize the deal that lets ships take Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, according to the report.

If Russia is labeled a state sponsor of terrorism, "there’s no guarantee Russia will live up to its commitments," Politico reported.

That would also cut off Americans from engaging in business with Russia, according to the newspaper.

The Senate on July 27 passed a non-binding resolution urging the State Department to put Russia on the terrorism blacklist on account of events in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.