MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have once again started shelling the city of Energodar, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located, the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime’s forces have opened heavy fire on the city of Energodar. Reports of places of missile explosions, as well as of casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, are being verified," the statement reads.

Member of the main council of the regional military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram that an attack involving heavy artillery had begun at 10:50 pm.

The Ukrainian military keeps shelling Eneregodar, particularly targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Shelling attacks involve drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Air defenses repel most attacks but some infrastructure sites and the nuclear waste storage area have been hit.