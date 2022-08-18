Ukrainian military’s shelling kills five, leaves 23 wounded in DPR on Thursday

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed five civilians and left another 23 wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said in a statement on Telegram.

"A total of 28 civilians, among them four children, were affected by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on August 18, 2022. Five were killed and 23 suffered wounds, including 14 people in the previously liberated city of Svetlodarsk," the statement reads.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired 353 munitions, particularly using Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery.