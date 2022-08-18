Iranian trade minister to visit Moscow on August 22, trade mission says

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin will visit the Russian capital on August 22 to participate in Moscow’s motor show, the press service of the trade mission affiliated to Russia’s embassy in Tehran said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 22, a delegation headed by the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran Fatemi Amin will visit Moscow to participate in the ceremony of the opening of the Iranian pavilion at the ‘MIMS Automechanika Moscow 2022’ international exhibition," the statement said. "More than 50 Iranian companies operating in the area of car manufacturing and the production of car components will be represented at the event," the press service added.

The International Exhibition of Automotive Parts and Components Automechanika will be held at the Moscow Expocenter on August 22-25, 2022.