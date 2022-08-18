UN, Kiev, Ankara coordinate actions on grain exports, NPP issue — Ukrainian top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres coordinated their actions on Ukrainian grain exports and the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday.

"The presidents and the secretary general coordinated not only their positions but also their actions on key issues, that is, the grain corridor, the Zaporozhye NPP and, certainly, the release of our prisoners. It means that they did not just talk about something but made agreements on who will do what next," he said in a video on Facebook (an Internet platform banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russian authorities) following a trilateral meeting in the Ukrainian city of Lvov.