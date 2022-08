LVOV, August 18. /TASS/. Trilateral talks between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres began in Lvov around 17:00 Moscow time, according to TRT TV channel.

The talks were preceded by bilateral meetings between Zelensky and Guterres and Zelensky and Erdogan.

The trilateral talks will focus on the implementation of the grain deal and the prospects of settling the Ukrainian crisis.