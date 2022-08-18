LPR top diplomat says questions for referendum on joining Russia not yet determined

LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. The referendum’s public headquarters has not yet determined the specific questions that the residents of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) will answer at the vote, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said in an interview with TASS.

"The headquarters is dealing with this now," Deinego said, "They are studying public opinion on the subject and based on the results of this work they have to assess the expediency of holding a referendum and if the decision is made, determine the questions that should be put on the ballot".

Deinego said that public headquarters hold meetings with people, organize public actions, which are aimed at correctly determining the mood of the population and correctly formulating approaches. "That is, their [headquarters] task is to hear these people, their expectations, intentions, desires, to systematize and, based on this, determine how to formulate the right questions for the referendum," the top diplomat explained.

He noted that such headquarters are operating throughout the country. They openly publish reports on their meetings with residents.

LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that a referendum on joining the Russian Federation could be held in the republic. On July 15, the LPR decided to set up a public headquarters for the referendum. At the same time, the head of the republic stressed that the vote could be held only after the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had been liberated.