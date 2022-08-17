Decision on Turkish ambassador to Israel to be taken shortly, says Erdogan

ANKARA, August 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday that a Turkish ambassador to Tel Aviv would be appointed shortly.

Focusing on the decision on the mutual appointment of the ambassadors made on Wednesday, President Erdogan said that the necessary steps regarding the appointment of a new ambassador would be taken shortly, the presidential administration said in a tweet, reporting on the phone call.

The Israeli and Turkish leaders agreed to a full renewal of diplomatic relations and to return their ambassadors, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reported earlier on Wednesday. The decision came following a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it said in a statement.

During the contacts between the countries’ Foreign Ministries, the decision was made to upgrade the level of ties to full diplomatic relations and to return the ambassadors and consuls general of the two countries, it added.