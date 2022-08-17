Finland will not cancel Schengen visas already issued to Russians — Foreign Minister

STOCKHOLM, August 17. /TASS/. Finland has no intention to cancel Schengen visas that were already issued to Russian citizens, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"Helsinki is not taking any action on Schengen visas that were already issued to Russian citizens, they will still be valid," the minister said.

He also said that Finland "will not restrict the issuance of study and work visas and will continue to accept applications from people traveling for family reasons."

Haavisto voiced this position at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Estonia.

On August 18, Estonia will stop letting in Russians with issued Schengen visas. As Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu explained, visas will remain valid, but their holders will be subject to sanctions, that is, their entry into Estonia will be banned. Tallinn plans to further "discuss this issue at the EU level and seek pan-European sanctions against tourism from Russia," he added.

Earlier, the Finnish Foreign Ministry announced its own restrictions. In particular, from September 1, the country will reduce the number of tourist visas issued for Russians by 10 times compared to the current level. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also proposed introducing a new type of humanitarian visa to facilitate travel for civic activists and journalists and advocated the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement between Russia and the EU.