MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is not sitting on the fence concerning the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, rather he is in lockstep with the West’s stance, believes Vladimir Rogov from the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration.

On Thursday, the UN chief will visit Lvov, where a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey will be held, and he will visit Odessa on Friday. Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric has said the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant will be discussed in Lvov. Ukrainian forces recently carried out several strikes on the nuclear facility, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

"It must be understood that Guterres is not neutral in this conflict, rather he is seriously biased in his actions, in his steps and in his attitude to the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP, and so on," Rogov told TASS. "Therefore, his visit to Lvov and Odessa shows clearly he is prejudiced. He does not hold a stance that could be appropriate to his position, he shares the position of the West, or rather the Anglo-Saxons - the United States and Britain, - to be precise," Rogov insisted.

In early June, Russia and the IAEA Secretariat coordinated the route and schedule for an international mission of prominent experts from a number of countries to visit the nuclear plant, with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, set to lead the group. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the planned trip was disrupted at the very last moment by the UN Secretariat’s department of safety and security.

On August 11, Guterres called for the demilitarization of the NPP. Commenting on Guterres’s call, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, if demilitarized, the nuclear facility could become vulnerable to provocations and terrorist attacks.

On August 15, Dujarric said IAEA inspectors could visit the NPP from Kiev. "In close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that Ukraine has the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission" to the power plant, he said. Dujarric also said the UN Secretariat had no authority to block or cancel any of the IAEA’s activities, and added that the agency was authorized to act in full independence in deciding how to implement its mandate.