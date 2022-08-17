India provides better conditions for its citizens by buying oil from Russia — top diplomat

NEW DELHI, August 17. /TASS/. India follows the interests of its citizens by buying Russian oil at lower prices, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

"Today each country will naturally try to get the best conditions for its citizens and mitigate the impact of high energy prices. That's exactly what we're doing," the NDTV agency quoted Jaishankar as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with the Indian community in Bangkok. The top diplomat arrived in Thailand for a meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The minister pointed out that oil and gas prices had risen unjustifiably high, and many traditional suppliers were switching to Europe as the West had started buying less energy from Russia. At the same time, Jaishankar noted that India was a country with a low per capita income.

"These are not the people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my duty and moral obligation to provide them with the best possible conditions," the Indian Foreign Minister stressed. He added that New Delhi "openly and honestly" follows its interests, and all countries, including the US, know India's position.