IAEA visit to Zaporozhye NPP across frontline requires agreement of both sides — UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The United Nations is ready to help the International Atomic Energy Agency implement its mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from Kiev, which is possible only upon the agreement of both sides, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"It's an obvious statement to make, but you're not going to cross front lines without the agreement of both parties," he said, commenting on Russia’s statement that such a route could be dangerous.

"On the power plant, there's been no change, though, in our position stated yesterday that we are there to support the IAEA's implementation of its mandate, and we're ready to support it logistically and security-wise from Kiev," he said.

"We are willing and able to help the IAEA in any way we can, and we have the logistics and security apparatus to do that from Kiev," he stressed.

When asked whether the United Nations is ready to help organize a visit from the Russian territory, Dujarric replied he had made a clear statement on this matter on Monday. "We can help them logistically, security-wise, coming from Kiev," he repeated.

He also said that the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP will be raised during Guterres’ meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Lvov on August and at a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.