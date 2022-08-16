UN chief to meet with Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish delegations in Istanbul

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul of August 20 and will meet with the Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish delegations, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"If he goes to the JCC, he will, obviously, see all the delegations; it includes our own, the Turkish delegation, the Russian delegation and the Ukrainian delegation," he said. "And I have to say, all the reports we've been getting is that the representatives of all the Member States — I mean, the Russians and the Ukrainians and, obviously, of course the Turks — have been working in an extremely, extremely professional manner."

"We've seen all these joint inspections that any one country could object to have gone through, and I think it shows a lot of good faith on the part of the parties," he added.