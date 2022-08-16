UN Assistant Secretary-General discuss conflict prevention — CSTO Secretary-General

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas on Tuesday discussed with UN Assistant Secretary-General for European, Central Asian and American Affairs Miroslav Jenca the dialogue between the two organizations regarding the early prevention of conflicts and crisis management.

"During the conversation, it was noted that in the context of a sharp aggravation of the military-political situation the UN remains the CSTO’s main international partner. The dialogue between the two organizations on the early prevention of conflicts and crisis management is of particular importance in the current conditions. It is important to continue and build up cooperation in countering international terrorism and drug trafficking," reads a news release uploaded to the CSTO website. "Preparations for using the CSTO peacekeeping potential in UN peacekeeping operations is another priority area of cooperation."

The news release also notes that the draft resolution of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO being developed at the moment is focused on assistance in achieving these goals. "Problems of regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan were discussed," the news release says.

Taking part in the meeting were CSTO Deputy Secretary-General Samat Ordabaev and Director of the UN Information Center in Moscow Vladimir Kuznetsov.