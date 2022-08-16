Over 110,000 killed in Iraq as result of US invasion — Russian top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. More than 110,000 Iraqis have been killed during the US invasion of that country and the number of refugees has reached 2 mln, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department Igor Kostyukov said at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"Over the period of two US aggressions, in 1991 and 2003, over 110,000 Iraqis have died, including about 12,000 children," he said. The military official added that a drop in GDP in Iraq amounted to about 65% as a result of the first US military campaign alone (from $23.9 bln in 1990 to $8.4 bln in 1991).