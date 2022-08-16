Over 3.4 million refugees arrive in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. More than 3.4 million refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass since February, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the latest data, the number of refugees who have arrived in Russia since February has exceeded 3.4 million people, including nearly 546,000 children," he said.

Under the Russian government’s resolutions, each of the refugees is paid an allowance of 10,000 rubles (163 US dollars). By now, more than 6.4 billion rubles (104.489 million US dollars) have been paid. More than 301,000 people affected by combat operation in Ukraine have been paid similar allowance.

Apart from that, nearly 52,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to the region by Russian emergencies ministry’s motor convoys.