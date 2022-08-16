China opposes Western sanctions and assesses Ukraine crisis independenly — top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. China is committed to an independent and objective position on the Ukrainian issue and opposes unilateral sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.

"China takes an independent and objective position on the Ukrainian issue. We are promoting the process of negotiations aimed at restoring peace," he said in a video address to the participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, "Our country also opposes unilateral sanctions [by the West against Russia] because they will lead us nowhere."

As Wei Fenghe clarified, Beijing intends to strengthen ties with European countries, including in the area of regional security. "China always advocates peaceful dialogue, we offer our own solutions," he added.

"We are constantly making efforts to reduce the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine for the sake of stabilizing the international situation," the Chinese Defense Ministry chief said, "All parties concerned are responsible for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, and China will continue to play its constructive role to do so."