Countries should boost solidarity in era of global instability — China’s top brass

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The international community should aspire to bolster solidarity in the current era of crises and global instability, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Tuesday.

"The world has entered a period of general instability and major changes. Under these conditions, the right choice is joining the efforts of mankind," he said in a video address to the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. "Mankind encounters major challenges. <...> Under the crisis conditions, it is extremely important for countries worldwide to display solidarity and join efforts," he explained.

As China’s defense chief specified, the international situation is being exacerbated by the pandemic as well as by the problems of the global financial system. He reiterated that there is a real threat of undermining the already established global delivery chains. "The countries are like people in the same boat. We have a shared fate: nobody will survive alone in the face of a big crisis," he added.

He pointed out the necessity to provide mutual support on the transnational level. "Meanwhile, certain countries continue to be guided by the Cold War notions. They artificially create problems facilitating confrontation," the defense minister stressed.

According to Wei Fenghe, such actions by some states "create a real threat to the world order undermining global security." "The world is on the brink of breaking up so we need to consolidate efforts and stand against such negative actions," he concluded.