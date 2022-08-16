Belarus vows to not let West unleash conflict on its territory

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Belarus will not allow the West to unleash a conflict on its territory using illegal armed groups created in Ukraine, the republic's Defense Minister, Viktor Khrenin, said on Tuesday at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The actions of Western countries to create and train nationalist military formations like the Kalinovsky Regiment are alarming. For us, their future purpose is quite obvious: the start of a civil war on the territory of our country. The Republic of Belarus will not allow the West to unleash an internal armed conflict in our territory with the help of such illegal armed groups," the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

Khrenin stated that "in the crucible of the Ukrainian military conflict they continue to forge forces for the war against Belarus". He recalled that the military doctrine of Belarus emphasizes that "the actions of the states that prepare terrorist and extremist organizations on their territories to attack the Republic of Belarus or unleash an internal armed conflict in Belarus are a military threat to us". "We will localize this military threat by all available forces and means, including preventive measures," the Belarusian Defense Minister said.