DONETSK, 15 August. /TASS/. One of the buildings of a penal colony in Gorlovka caught fire after shelling by Ukrainian troops, city’s Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Monday.

"As a result of shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fire broke out in one of the buildings of the Nikitovskaya penal colony. Units of the Ministry for Emergency Situations are putting out the fire", the mayor blogged on his Telegram channel.

There were no casualties, he specified.