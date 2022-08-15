Seven civilians die in shelling from Ukrainian troops on Monday — DPR mission

DONETSK, August 15./TASS/. Seven civilians were killed and six were injured when Ukrainian forces shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Monday, DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

"As of 22:30, the total number of civilian casualties from attacks of Ukrainian armed units for August 15, 2022 was 13 people (seven killed and six wounded). Information continues to come in," says a message posted on the Telegram channel of the mission.

Since overnight to Monday, Ukrainian troops have fired into the republic 343 munitions of various types, including artillery shells of 122mm, 152mm and 155mm caliber, it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.