Chinese diplomat warns US against wrong steps concerning Taiwan

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun has warned the United States against further steps in the wrong direction in the situation around Taiwan.

"They should draw a lesson from the visit of Speaker Pelosi and they should understand that they should stop going further down the wrong direction. The world is seeing clearly who is provoking, who is changing the status quo and who is trying to create troubles in that part of the world and for China," he said, commenting on another visit by US lawmakers to Taiwan.

"We will continue to do whatever we can to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It shows often clearly that the countermeasures we have taken in response to such provocative acts are justified and legitimate," he stressed.

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived on an unannounced two-day visit to Taiwan on Sunday evening. The delegation includes five Congressmen representing both parties. The visit provoked a harsh reaction in Beijing, which began another military drills in the region.