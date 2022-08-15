China to retaliate to US provocations over Taiwan, top diplomat cautions

BEIJING, August 15. /TASS/. The Chinese government will take all necessary countermeasures in response to US provocations regarding Taiwan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a videoconference meeting with diplomatic representatives of African and Asian states in Geneva on Monday.

"I want to emphasize that all blatant provocations by the American side will definitely see an appropriate and fair response from China," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted the minister as saying. "This is a legitimate right to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the golden rule of diplomatic relations and prevention of interference in domestic affairs for all states," Wang Yi, member of China's State Council, explained.

Taking part in the virtual meeting were diplomatic representatives from Gambia, Zimbabwe, Iraq, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Laos, Lesotho, Somalia, Sierra Leone and Eritrea.

US legislators headed by Senator Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan on a two-day visit late on Sunday. The five-member delegation includes Democratic and Republican representatives.

Tensions escalated in the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei on August 2-3. In response, the Chinese military launched large-scale drills with firings of missiles in six areas around Taiwan.