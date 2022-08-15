Court in Netherlands to announce verdict in MH17 case on November 17

THE HAGUE, August 15. /TASS/. A court in the Netherlands will make a verdict in the MH17 case on November 17, the court said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"November 17, 2022 has been chosen as the provisional ruling date in the MH17 criminal trial," the court said in a statement.

The announcement of a verdict will take "a part of the day," the statement reads.

A passenger Boeing-777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur) was shot down on June 17, 2014 over Ukraine’s Donetsk Region. The crash killed 298 people: citizens of ten countries. The Joint Investigation Team in June 2019 said it had identified a group of four suspects — the former chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. Their trial began on March 9, 2020. They are accused of delivering an air defense missile launcher Buk to Ukraine from Russia.

The accused are being tried in absentia. Pulatov is represented by two Dutch lawyers. The prosecution has demanded life imprisonment for all. Pulatov’s lawyers demand their client’s acquittal. Lawyers representing families of the victims have been seeking damages for their clients.

Russian officials have repeatedly expressed distrust towards the investigation team. They stressed that the prosecution presented groundless arguments and was reluctant to take Moscow’s counterarguments into account.