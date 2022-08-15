Iranian diplomat highlights progress in nuclear deal talks

TEHRAN, August 15. /TASS/. The parties to negotiations on restoring the Iran nuclear deal have achieved certain success, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday.

"We had difficult talks. The process is moving forward, we have reached certain success," he pointed out.

The diplomat emphasized the need to observe Tehran’s red lines and ensure its national interests. "In such a case, conditions for signing an agreement will definitely be created in the near future," he noted.

The Wall Street Journal reported on August 11 that the European Union’s diplomats had drafted the final text of a document on restoring the Iran nuclear deal. According to the news outlet, the EU proposed concessions to Iran in terms of an investigation into the undeclared nuclear material that the International Atomic Energy Agency had found in Iran.