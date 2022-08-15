Russia records 25,273 daily COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 25,273 over the past day to 18,907,231, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

As many as 1,581 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 24 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 1,790 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,734 over the past day versus 7,020 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,912,504, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,782 over the past day versus 3,761 a day earlier, reaching 1,592,835.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,410 over the past day, reaching 18,151,487, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 14,942 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 53 over the past day, reaching 383,178, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.