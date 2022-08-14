West signaling to Minsk about its readiness to cooperate — Belarusian PM

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Belarus is receiving numerous signals from Western countries about their readiness for cooperation, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Sunday.

"There are a lot of signal about readiness to work with us. You see, the sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus are backfiring on those who use them," BelTA agency quoted him as saying.

According to Golovchenko, as "Europe is getting prepared for the hardest winter," certain changes can be expected soon.

He noted that Belarus’ exports to "the so-called unfriendly countries reached 3.5 billion US dollars in six months."

The Belarusian prime minister said on Saturday that the Western sanctions have failed to halt his country’s trade with the European union, with "both private and government companies" continuing to cooperate with Minsk.