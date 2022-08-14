Two DPR soldiers killed, six wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Two serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and six more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that two soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and six more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 230 shells from artillery systems, including of the 155mm caiber, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and heavy mortars.

As a result of shelling, 25 houses and three infrastructure facilities were damaged.